PHOTO: Rajinikanth spends a spiritual evening with daughters Soundarya Rajinikanth and Aishwaryaa Dhanush

Rajinikanth has taken a break from work and is spending most of his time with his family. The superstar recently spent a spiritual evening with daughters Soundarya Rajinikanth and Aishwaryaa Dhanush. A happy and candid photo of Rajinikanth and his daughters having a conversation with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has surfaced on Twitter.

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya also shared the photo and captioned it, "an evening to remember forever." One can see in the photo, Rajinikanth is all smiles and is sporting a black kurta with a shawl while his daughters are seen looking pretty in ethnic outfits.

Take a look:

With the one who has dedicated his life towards service to humanity , with his holiness @SriSri Gurudev … an evening to remember forever #divinity #spirituality #peace pic.twitter.com/qF4eDr3TEO — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) August 29, 2021

On the work front, Rajinikanth will be seen in Siruthai Siva's upcoming film, Annaatthe. While the film's shooting is progressing at a brisk pace in Lucknow, Rajinikanth has almost wrapped up his part for Annaatthe. Abhimanyu Singh recently joined the team for the new schedule in Lucknow.

The film also stars Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles with Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj and Vela Ramamoorthy in prominent roles.

The much-anticipated Tamil film is set to release on Diwali, November 4, 2021.

