PHOTO: Rakul Preet Singh enjoys her quarantine time playing board games with family members

Rakul Preet Singh is making the most of her quarantine break playing board games with her family members. Check out her latest picture.

The Coronavirus crisis has compelled people to be confined to their homes for safety and also resort to the directives of social distancing. Just like other celebs, Rakul Preet Singh has also been spending her quarantine break with her family members amid the COVID-19 lockdown that is imposed across India. In the midst of all this, the actress has not forgotten to share bits and pieces of her daily life on social media thereby keeping in touch with her fans.

The De De Pyaar De actress has recently shared a glimpse of how she is spending her quarantine time through an Instagram post. Rakul is seen playing board games with her family members as seen in the picture that has been shared along with the post. The actress is wearing a black sleeveless top and matching pajamas as she sits on the floor while looking at someone sitting beside her. She undoubtedly looks beautiful without makeup and this picture is proof for the same!

The actress writes, “That expression when you don’t agree to the rules of the game!” indicating the reason behind the quirky face that she is seen making in the picture. On the work front, Rakul has a couple of projects lined up for this year. She will be venturing into Bollywood again with a yet-to-be-titled movie co-starring that has been helmed by Kaashvie Nair. The actress will then be seen in Indian 2 which also features Kajal Aggarwal, Nedumudi Venu and Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. Attack, Thank God and Ayalaan are three more of the upcoming movies of the stunning beauty.

