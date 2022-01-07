PHOTO: Rakul Preet Singh kickstarts the weekend with a sizzling click in beige

Rakul Preet Singh has brightened up our Instagram feed with yet another sizzling click. Posing in a stunning beige dress, the actress captioned the post as, “Peace, love, joy and laying on a couch #weekendmood”. Appreciating the picture, fans flooded the comment box with encouraging comments. The actress’ social media handle is filled with gorgeous photographs. Some of these looks are enough to keep fashion police on its toes.

Besides her versatile acting skills, fans love Rakul Preet Singh for her incredible style sense. She manages to pull off every look with the utmost grace. A few days ago, Rakul shared another stunning picture where she looks drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmer dress. She captioned the post “Sight is what you see through your eyes , vision is what you see through your mind !! #thoughts #vision2022”.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, the star has some highly anticipated venture waiting to be released in the new year. Rakul Preet Singh will share screen space with John Abraham in Lakshya Raj directorial Attack. Besides these two, the film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Ratna Pathak Shah and Prakash Raj in crucial roles. The actress will additionally be a part Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34. Ajay Devgn will also be donning director’s cap for the project. Her other projects include Indra Kumar’s Thank God with Sidharth Malhotra and Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana.