Photo: Ram Charan-Upasana’s daughter Klin Kaara has found new friend in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD's Bujji
Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD makers have sent a special gift for Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela’s daughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Have a look!
Ram Charan’s better half Upasana took to her Instagram story section on Sunday evening, shared a picture of the goodies from the upcoming sci-fi thriller, and wrote, “Thank you and all the best.”
In the picture, many sketches, and stickers from the film can be seen kept in front of Klin Kaara, while she can be seen holding Bujji from the upcoming flick.