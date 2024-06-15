PHOTO: Ram Charan’s daughter Klin Kaara Konidela takes first step; wife Upasana shares happy and precious moment

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela recently celebrated their marriage’s 12th anniversary. In a special moment of gratitude, the entrepreneur and celebrity wife shared their baby girl Klin Kaara’s first steps.

The heartwarming moment posted by Upasana on her official Instagram handle also expressed her appreciation to everyone who wished the couple on their anniversary. Ram Charan also commented on the picture and said, “Upsi I enjoy being your better half.”

See Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter Klin Kaara Konidela taking her first steps

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary on June 14, 2024. The couple who were initially acquainted as just friends later flourished their relationship into marriage back in 2012.

The RRR actor started dating her after the release of his blockbuster film Magadheera, which later led to their union. The couple who have been serving major goals for years are blessed parents of an adorable daughter by the name of Klin Kaara Konidela who was born on June 20, 2023.

With the adorable picture of the baby girl taking her first steps is made public, it truly is a blissful moment to be caught on camera and cherished for a long time.

Ram Charan’s Workfront

Ram Charan is currently in the final leg of his much-awaited film Game Changer, directed by S Shankar. The film is said to be a political thriller based on a story written by Jigarthanda director Karthik Subbaraj.

The upcoming movie is expected to feature the actor as an IAS officer who sets out rid of any sort of corruption that takes place in the society's political system. Besides RC in the lead role, the film also has Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Srikanth, Anjali, and many more playing key roles.

Furthermore, the actor is next set to join hands with Uppena director Buchi Babu Sana for a village-based sports drama movie. The tentatively titled RC16 has also roped in actors Janhvi Kapoor and Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar to play key roles in the film.

Additionally, Ram Charan has also already announced that for his 17th cinematic venture, he will be once again joining hands with Rangasthalam director Sukumar.

