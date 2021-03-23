PHOTO: Ramya Krishnan takes first jab of COVID 19 vaccine; Urges her followers to get vaccinated

Versatile actor Ramya Krishnan took to her social media space and shared a photo of herself as she took her first dose of COVID 19 vaccination.

Ramya Krishnan, who shot to a huge fame after her role as Rajamata Shivagami from Baahubali, has shared a photo on Twitter while revealing that she got her first vaccine dose against COVID 19. While sharing the photo, Ramya Krishnan also pointed out how important it is to get vaccinated. She wrote, “Vaccinated!! #covidvacccine #foryourself #forothers #getvaccienated”. Before Ramya, several other South celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Mohanlal shared their photos after getting vaccinated.

Ramya is someone who actively shares about the happenings in her personal and professional life on social media space. She is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming projects. She will be seen playing a key supporting role in Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey starrer Liger. The upcoming Pan-India film is being directed by Puri Jagannadh. Liger's Hindi version will be presented by under his banner Dharma Productions.

See the post here:

Also Read: South Movies Releasing This Week: Rang De, Kadaan to Kala and One; Here's the full list

Several photos are shared from time to time from the sets of the film and it is understood that Ramya is having a gala time with the cast and crew. The Panchathanthiram actress was seen last in Gautham Vasudev Menon and Prasath Murugesan's OTT released film Queen. The series was based on late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s life. It was revealed recently that the second season of the series will be rolled out soon. It is expected that more updates about her next films will be officially announced soon.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×