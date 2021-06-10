PHOTO: Rana Daggubati visits his in laws with wife Miheeka Bajaj for a family get together

Rana Daggubati is setting major husband goals by making sure his wife Miheeka is happy despite his busy work schedules.

Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati recently with his wife Miheeka Bajaj visited his in-law place for a family get together. To celebrate Miheeka's mom Bunty Bajaj's birthday, the couple decided to drop by for a family dinner. One can see in the photo, Rana opted for a casual look while Miheeka is seen in a pretty yellow outfit. The couple posed for a picture-perfect family photo. Rana Daggubati is setting major husband goals by making sure his wife Miheeka is happy despite his busy work schedules.

Meanwhile, on May 12, Miheeka took to Instagram and recalled the best moment when Rana Daggubati proposed to her. The star wife celebrated one year of their proposal with a lovely post that read, "He asked and I said yes... Best decision ever! Can't believe it's been a year already! Thanks for asking btw. I love you! @ranadaggubati (sic)."

On the work front, Rana Daggubati has a few interesting films in the kitty. He is looking forward to the release of Viraata Parvam, co-starring Sai Pallavi. The film is directed by Venu Udugula. Due to the second wave of COVID-19 lockdown, the release of the film has been postponed.

The Baahubali star also has Telugu remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum with Pawan Kalyan and Hiranyakashyap.

