PHOTO: Rashmika Mandanna continues to show her love for traditional fits in royal blue Coorgi saree

Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most successful actresses in India, who enjoys a huge fan following across the nation. The Animal actress often hits the headlines for her versatile performances and eccentric sense of fashion.

Also, Rashmika has never shied away from taking time out of her busy schedule, to attend special occasions with family and friends. Similarly, she was recently spotted at a friend’s wedding, wearing a gorgeous blue Coorgi saree.

Whether it is uber-cool casual outfits, traditional suits, or evening gowns, Rashmika Mandanna has consistently proven that she is a true boss lady when it comes to fashion. She never ceases to amaze her fans and well-wishers with her stylish outfits and glam looks.

Likewise, the Varisu actress grabbed attention when her picture from her friend’s wedding went viral on social media. Dressed in a traditional Coorgi saree, paired with a golden blouse, Mandanna looked beautiful.

Keeping the look simple and elegant, the stunner chose a pair of statement earrings and a chain. Rashmika completed the look with a low ponytail.

Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming projects

The Animal actress is at the top of her game on the work front with several exciting projects. The first is The Girlfriend, a Telugu romantic drama directed by Chi La Sow fame Rahul Ravindran, featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in lead roles.

Talking about her upcoming projects, we must mention Pushpa 2: The Rule with Allu Arjun. The sequel, scheduled to release on August 15, has now been postponed to December 6.

The film will now clash with Vicky Kaushal starrer Chhaava, a historical drama. Interestingly, both the films will feature Rashmika in the lead.

Furthermore, the Dear Comrade actor will be collaborating with Salman Khan for the first time in the AR Murugadoss-directed Sikandar. This film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

A video from the set of Murugadoss' Sikandar went viral on social media on June 18. The movie is slated for a big-screen release on Eid 2025.

