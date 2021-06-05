Rashmika Mandanna has fallen in love; Reveals with THIS beautiful photo

South star Rashmika Mandanna took to her social media handle to share pictures of her new pet, Aura, and explained how she has helped her deal with the pandemic. Take a look.

Amid the prolonged Coronavirus pandemic, people have made some serious changes in their lifestyle. With the second wave, there has been a lot of anxiety and fear amongst citizens. The fear around the future’s uncertainty has led to growing mental health concerns. Now, South beauty Rashmika Mandanna has shared what she has been up to amid the Covid-19 pandemic. She took to her Twitter page to share the secret behind her optimistic attitude and revealed what has been helping her cope in these trying times.

Rashmika introduced everyone to her furry friend, Aura. The actress shared some of the cutest pictures of her new pet on the social media site and penned a thoughtful note for her. In her message, she explained that during the pandemic, the little one has kept her ‘sane’. She said that she wanted to give everyone an update on her current situation and added, “They say you can fall in love with someone in 3 seconds... But she melted my heart in 0.3 milliseconds I think..” The mushy snaps of the two are bound to leave everyone in awe.

Hey guys.. in the mids of all the chaos out there.. I found my bundle of joy.. which kept me sane the whole time..

Introducing you to my lil one - Aura! pic.twitter.com/glBzBHBgzm — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 5, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in Sukumar's directorial film Pushpa alongside the lead actor Allu Arjun. The first part of the much-awaited movie will release on August 13, 2021, and the movie’s second part will come out next year. The actress will soon make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu, next to and she will also be seen in another Hindi project, Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

