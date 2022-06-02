PHOTO: Rashmika Mandanna leaves us spellbound with oodles of shine in a silver lehenga

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most gorgeous and popular actresses in the South film industry. With just a few films, the actress has made a niche for herself among the audience and garnered a fan base all over the world. She is a very active social media user and enjoys a massive fan following of millions. The actress yet again grabbing the eyeballs with her latest pics in a lehenga and it's a perfect start if you’re looking to keep your glam meter high.

Rashmika Mandanna took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pic flaunting her charismatic smile in a sequin lehenga. The actress wore this beautiful lehenga from shelves of Seems Gujral Designs. The dazzling set featured a sleeveless blouse with plunging V neck and a duppatta. The ensemble has fine thread embroidery and sequin work all over the lehenga, giving it the right amount of glam and glitz. Coming to make up, Rashmika kept it subtle in pink tones and left her tresses open.

Sharing the pics on her Instagram handle, Rashmika captioned, "Sending you my smiles."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the star has many projects lined up for release in the South. Rashmika Mandanna will soon start working on Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel of her blockbuster drama, Pushpa: The Rise with Allu Arjun in the lead. The film is expected to go on the floors soon. Additionally, she has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Thalapathy Vijay in the venture temporarily named Thalapathy66. The actress will also be seen doing a cameo in Dulquer Salmaan-led Sita Ramam.

The Pushpa actress has Sidharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye in the pipeline. These movies will mark her debut in Bollywood.