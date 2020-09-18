PHOTOS: Rashmika Mandanna masks up and adheres to the new normal while on her way to the gym

Rashmika Mandanna has two interesting projects coming up which are Pogaru and Pushpa. Meanwhile, check out her latest pictures.

There is no second doubt about this fact that Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the best phase of her career. The stunning diva made her debut in the South film industry in 2016 with the Kannada movie Kirik Party. After that, there was no looking back for her. And now, she is one of the highest-paid actresses down in the South. Rashmika has appeared in numerous hit movies till now that include Geetha Govindam, Sarileru Neekevvaru, Devadas, and others.

As we speak of this, we have come across some exclusive pictures of the actress. She has been spotted by the shutterbugs a few hours back. For the unversed, Rashmika is snapped by the paparazzi while on her way to the gym. The actress wears a grey t-shirt teamed up with a pair of black faux leather leggings and a matching loose shrug. She puts on her shades and adheres to the new normal by wearing a mask.

Check out the pictures below:

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna last appeared in the movie Bheeshma that also featured Nithiin. Venky Kudumula directed the romantic action-comedy. The actress will next feature in Pushpa co-starring Allu Arjun. It has been directed by Sukumar and will be released in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. She has another project lined up that is Pogaru co-starring Dhruva Sarja, Kai Greene, Dhananjay, and others. The movie has been directed by Nanda Kishore.

Are you excited to watch the upcoming movies of Rashmika Mandanna? Do let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna spreads positivity with a powerful note; Asks if anyone has seen mood swings on her face

Credits :Kamlesh Nand

Share your comment ×