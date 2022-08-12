PHOTO: Rashmika Mandanna poses in a black co-ord athleisure as she clicks a post-workout mirror selfie

Just like most of our stunning stars, Rashmika Mandanna also is a regular at the gym to maintain her toned physique. Giving a sneak peek into her workout routine, the Pushpa star dropped a mirror selfie on her Instagram account. Posing in a black crop top with black shorts, she captioned the picture, "To eat sweets or not...some tough choices to make when you are on an endless fitness journey."

Meanwhile, yesterday, Rashmika Mandanna took to the stories section of the photo-sharing app and dropped a selfie with her pet dog Aura and wrote, "Aura smiles for you...It's been awhile my baby". Additionally, she shared another photo with her pet cat Snow. She captioned her story, "Me: Snow say Hi... Snow: get away from me human!" For the unversed, she recently introduced Snow to her family.

Check out the post below:

On the work front, it is being reported for a while that Thank You star Naga Chaitanya will be teaming up with the Sarkaru Vaari Paata director Parasuram . However, nothing has been formally announced yet. Now, a fresh set of speculation is doing rounds in the tinsel town that Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in as the leading lady for this untitled project. If the rumors turn out to be true, this yet-to-be-titled venture will mark the first on-screen pairing of Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna.

Furthermore, she also has Animal, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, 'Goodbye' opposite Amitabh Bachchan, and Mission Majnu along with Sidharth Malhotra in the making in Bollywood. In the South, the stunner will share screen space with Vijay Thalapatty in Varisu.