PHOTO: Rashmika Mandanna shares a quirky picture; says 'I have eyes like headlights'

The Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna shared a quirky picture of herself on her Instagram account stating that her eyes are like headlights. The stunning south diva, Rashmika Mandanna also mentions in her post that her father pointed out this fact about her and she absolutely agrees with him. The Kirik Party actress will be seen in some interesting projects in the coming future. The Geetha Govindam actress Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru. The look of the south siren from the film was leaked online which set off a frenzy among the fans and film audience.

The beautiful actress will be playing the female lead in the Anil Ravipudi directorial. The south film will see megastar Mahesh Babu as an Army Officer called Major Ajay Krishna. The gorgeous actress has not revealed much about her character from the much-awaited film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film is slated for a release on January 11. The fans and film audience are eagerly waiting to see the sizzling chemistry between the lead stars, Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna.

The sultry siren who featured in film like Chamak, Chalo and Geetha Govindam, will also feature as the female lead in the upcoming film Bheeshma. This film has south actor Nithiin in the lead. The south actress Rashmika Mandanna got a lot of praise and appreciation for her performance in the film Dear Comrade which also featured south megastar Vijay Deverakonda in the lead.

