PHOTO: Rashmika Mandanna is a work enthusiast & her latest selfie screams her dedication

Rashmika Mandanna is having a very jam-packed schedule these days as she is back-to-back shooting for her upcoming films. Sharing an update about her hectic schedule and not getting proper sleep, Rashmika Mandanna shared a selfie and wrote on IG, "shot all night..got back home but couldn't sleep well at all...ran for almost an hour...tired myself out...still unable to sleep...why this self torture Rush...whyyyyy." Rashmika Mandanna recently wrapped up a dubbing schedule for Mission Majnu in Mumbai. She returned to Hyderabad only to complete the shoot for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa and Sharwanand co-starrer Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. She is literally living the suitcase life and is running back and forth to complete the shoots.

One of the much sought-after actresses down south, Rashmika Mandanna has not one but two Hindi projects to release in 2022. She will be seen alongside megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye.

Mission Majnu, which marks Rashmika's Bollywood debut is releasing on 13 May 2022. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, MM is one of the much-anticipated projects of 2022. It is said to be a spy thriller set in an old era.