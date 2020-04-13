PHOTO: Ravi Teja enjoys family time with daughter and son amid COVID 19 lockdown and wins hearts

Taking to Instagram, Tollywood star Ravi Teja shared photos with his family, in which they all can be seen in radiant smiles.

Tollywood’s Mass hero Ravi Teja is not an actor who usually posts family pictures on his social media. Although the Disco Raja actor is known as a family man, he usually keeps it low-key when it comes to his posting the photos of his family on social media. Now in a piece of interesting news, the actor’s photo with his son and daughter is making rounds on social media. In the photo, his daughter Mokshadha Bhupatiraju and son Mahadhan Bhupatiraju can be seen flaunting their million-dollar smiles along with their father.

On the work front, he was last seen in Disco Raja, a science fiction movie directed by VI Anand and produced by Ram Talluri under SRT Entertainments banner. Bobby Simha, Payal Rajput and Nabha Natesh are the other key cast of the film. S Thaman has composed the music for the film. As far as the story is concerned, Disco Raja is set in the 80s. Ravi Teja played the role of a gangster who loves disco music and Bobby Simha played the main antagonist. He will be next seen in Krack, which is expected to be a cop drama. Amid the lockdown, the makers recently released a poster of the film.

It was rumored earlier that Krack could be the Telugu remake of Tamil film, Sethupathi. Other than Ravi Teja and Shruti, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti. While his past few movies did not turn out to be profitable to the makers, the actor has put in a lot of hope in Krack.

Credits :Instagram

