PHOTO: Saalar actor Shruti Haasan rocks a no-makeup look, flaunts freckles on her face

Actor and singer Shruti Haasan is known for her glamorous looks and fashion statements apart from her captivating performance on-screen. Whether it is Indian or Western, Shruti definitely knows how to slay in both. And her Instagram feed is proof!

Interestingly, despite being a prominent part of the show biz for so long now, the Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress has never shied away from sharing her filterless and real pictures.

She has always openly embraced opportunities to share her pictures without any make-up or filters on social media. Perhaps this is what sets her apart from the rest in the Industry.

Take a look at this filterless picture of the Salaar actor who looks stunning despite not wearing makeup.

Shruti Haasan rocks a no-makeup look

In the picture, the Gabbar is Back actress can be seen posing candidly for the camera with absolutely no makeup or fancy hairdo. With a gentle smile on her face, Shruti appears to be completely at ease, proudly displaying her bare skin and freckles.

Her hair, left open with just a center parting further makes her look elegant yet maintains the simplicity of the look.

Shruti Haasan's simple beauty highlights the importance of embracing one's natural self, showing that true glamour comes from authenticity. She serves as an inspiration to those who find it challenging to accept themselves as they are.

Shruti Haasan on the professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shruti Haasan is all set to start shooting for Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie alongside the legendary actor Rajinikanth.

Last seen opposite Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's Salaar Part:1 Ceasefire, she had confirmed in March that she is simultaneously working on two projects for now.

Apart from Coolie, Shruti will also be seen in Dacoit alongside Adivi Sesh. As per reports, the plot of the film revolves around the journey of two former lovers, who must unite to commit a series of robberies to change their lives.

Dacoit marks the feature directorial debut of Shaneil Deo and is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda. The action drama is anticipated to be released towards the end of this year. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

