PHOTO: Samantha Akkineni flashes her beautiful smile as she shares photo from the launch event of Shaakuntalam

Directed by Gunasekar, Shaakuntalam will be a mythological drama which will narrate the story of Shakuntala, daughter of the sage Vishwamitra and Menaka

Samantha Akkineni is one of the most popular and busy actresses of the South entertainment industry. Post pandemic, she has been sharing how busy her life has been. Recently, her upcoming mythological film Shaakuntalam was launched in a grand event. While photos from the event were widely shared on social media, now Samantha has shared a photo of herself from the event, where she is seen in a white saree flashing her beautiful smile.

Directed by Gunasekar, film will narrate the story of Shakuntala, daughter of the sage Vishwamitra and Menaka. During the launch, Samantha shared photos from the sets and it is expected that elaborate sets are constructed for the film. It was also reported that the film will have Mohan Babu in a key role. However, we have to wait for the makers to release the full list of cast and crew to know for sure who all will be starring in it.

Other than this, Samantha Akkineni has two more films in her kitty. One of the films is directed by filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan, who directed Game Over and Maya. The film also stars Prasanna and Prashanth in key roles. She is currently busy with the shooting of Kollywood film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan. The film also has Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The rom com is one of the highly anticipated Kollywood films.

Credits :Instagram

