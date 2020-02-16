PHOTO: Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya have a gala time at a party in Hyderabad

Samantha Akkineni was seen having a gala time with husband Naga Chaitanya at a party in Hyderabad. Check out the picture.

The south siren Samantha Akkineni was seen having a gala time with husband Naga Chaitanya at a party in Hyderabad. The stunning couple were all smiles as they enjoyed themselves at the party. The Oh Baby actress looked ravishing in her outfit. The Venky Mama actor Naga Chaitanya looked dapper and charming as always. On the work, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in the upcoming south film called Love Story. The south flick stars Sai Pallavi as the female lead. The lead pair of the film, Love Story, Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi have got the fans and audience very excited.

The chemistry between the two stars is very evident from the poster that Naga Chaitanya shared on his Twitter account. The south actor Naga Chaitanya will be seen in a very interesting role in the south romantic saga. Recently, the makers of the romance drama, Love Story released a single titled, Ay Pilla. The song is proving to be a super hit among the fans and music lovers. The film is among the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry.

The fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. During an interview with Deccan Chronicle, the director of the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer, Sekhar Kammula stated that the film has a very critical point of conflict even if it is a love saga. The director does not fail to mention that the film will showcase the culture and traditions of Telangana.

