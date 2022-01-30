PHOTO: Samantha flaunts whopping Rs 1 Lakh worth short down jacket while skiing in Switzerland

As we all know, celebrities love all things expensive and exquisite. Be it at the airport or attending red carpet events, celebrities make sure to put their best fashion foot forward. Samantha was recently seen flaunting her stylish yet expensive jacket while skiing in Switzerland.

The stunner recently posted a photo with her skiing trainer on her Instagram page and it sees her wearing a short down jacket by Moncler. Having a fur hoodie attached, the black piece is worth Rs 1,21,012.

Another yellow jacket that she picked for her skiing adventure is by Toni Sailer and its costs a whopping Rs 75,000. This ski jacket exudes sportiness and Sam has managed to pull off even this in a stylish way.

Clearly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is enjoying every bit of her trip in Switzerland and on snow-capped mountains. Before Switzerland, the Oh Baby actress visited Goa, Rishikesh and Dubai with her friends.

Also Read: Samantha flaunts her glowing skin in latest pic from Europe; Shares a video of her falling while skiing

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's dance number Oo Antava from Pushpa The Rise has managed to create waves on social media. The song also features Allu Arjun sees Sam in never before avatar.

She is now shooting for her upcoming Telugu film titled Yashoda. The venture is being jointly helmed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is being produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad.

Besides, she has two films Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalm releasing in 2022.