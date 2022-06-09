PHOTO: Samantha Ruth Prabhu wishes Sonam Kapoor on her 37th birthday with a heartfelt post

Pregnant Sonam Kapoor has turned 37 years old today. Wishing the mommy-to-be, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a stunning picture of the actress flaunting her baby bump and penned the following words on Instagram, "Happy birthday to you gorgeous mommy-to-be @sonamkapoor. Can't wait to watch you shine in this new phase of life."

Samantha also posted a heartfelt note for the newlywed couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan on their special day. Taking to Instagram, the Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhaal actress said, "Wishing the beautiful couple a blessed married life."

Samantha was unable to be a part of this much-talked-about wedding. According to our reliable source, "Samantha was super excited for Nayanthara's wedding as they got super close during Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal shoot but she is literally living a suitcase life due to a chock-a-block schedule. She won't be attending the wedding as she is shooting for the second schedule of Kushi." However, Shah Rukh Khan, superstar Rajinikanth, Ajith, Thalapathy Vijay, director Atlee, Malayalam actor Dileep, and many others graced the occasion and blessed the lovebirds for their new journey together.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Samantha has several promising projects lined up for release in the year 2022. Next, she will appear in the much-awaited mythological drama, Shaakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekhar, Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha will also be making her Tollywood debut with the film in the role of Prince Bharata. These two will be accompanied by Dev Mohan as King Dushyant in the movie's primary cast.

Meanwhile, she has recently concluded the shoot for her romantic drama, Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda. Their on-screen collaboration has already created a lot of hype for the project. The stunner will also front the new-age thriller, Yashoda. Her other ventures include the Bollywood film Citadel, and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love.

