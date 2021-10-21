PHOTO: Samantha teams up elegant pink kurta set with a Fendi bag worth whopping price on her Char Dham yatra

Samantha and her bestie Shilpa Reddy are enjoying every bit of nature and peace on their Char Dham yatra, a four-set pilgrimage site in India. From visiting the Ganga river to a hidden temple inside a cave, Samantha is on a spiritual trip. Fashion designer and her best friend Shilpa posted a stunning photo of them ahead of their helicopter ride.

One can see, Sam is all smiles and looks her elegant best in a pink elegant kurta set paired with a Fendi sling bag that is worth a whopping Rs 1,25,000 approx. As we all know Sam loves fashion and her collection includes some high-end brands. The stunner makes sure to step out in style and is treating us with her simple yet elegant looks yet again.

Here's a glimpse of her trip to Rishikesh and other places:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's visit to mountains and spending time amidst nature comes after she announces her separation from Naga Chaitanya. They issued a statement regarding the same on Instagram.

The statement read, "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was very core of our relationship, which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

The actress is taking her personal space to cope with the recent tumult in her life.

