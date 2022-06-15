PHOTO: Shah Rukh Khan and AR Rahman make for a handsome duo at Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding

AR Rahman's son AR Ameen has dropped some pictures on Instagram and one photo, in particular, is wooing the netizens. In the photo in question, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen posing with the music maestro. AR Ameen has also joined the two legends in this memory still.

While the DDLJ actor chose a white shirt, paired with black pants as his outfit of the day, the father-son duo were spotted in ethnic attires. This still is from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's wedding.

Check out the picture below:

In the comments section, singer Jonita Gandhi wrote, "3 dapper boys." Fans further flooded the comment section with lovely comments. The photograph was also posted by AR Rahman on his social media account.

For those who do not know, A R Rahman scored the music for Mani Ratnam's 1998 flick, Dil Se.., which starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead. The songs for the film are still appreciated by the music lovers.

In the meantime, Shah Rukh Khan will next star in Atlee's Jawan. The actor has collaborated with Atlee for the first time and will also share the screen with Lady Superstar Nayanthara in his next. This highly-awaited project will also feature Sanya Malhotra in the lead. In the recently released teaser, Shah Rukh Khan is seen seated amidst a rugged backdrop, wounded and wrapped in bandages.

Talking about the film, the Zero star was quoted saying: “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come."

On another front, AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman recently tied the knot with audio engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed. The singer hosted a grand reception for the couple, which was attended by the bigwigs from the industry, including Suriya. The sneak peeks from the event surfaced on social media.

