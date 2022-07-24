PHOTO: Shruti Haasan and beau Santanu Hazarika are two peas in a pod in their latest goofy selfie

Shruti Haasan has once again shown us that no one can come close to her when it comes to taking goofy selfies. Her Instagram handle is full of adorable pictures with her artist beau Santanu Hazarika. Recently, the lovebirds posed for a cute still, where both of them can be seen teasing the camera.

The Salaar actress has been very vocal about her relationship with the virial artist, ever since they started going out in 2020. The couple got into a live-in relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the picture below:

On the work front, Shruti Haasan has clocked in 13 years in the film fraternity today. She stepped into showbiz with the 2009 action thriller, Luck, which enjoyed a multi-starrer cast.

Commemorating the occasion, she wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Magical 13 years - I never actually thought I’d do more than a movie even I wasn’t born to do this I learned to love it and cinema has become the greatest source of joy in my life - in fact, it has given me the life I’m so grateful for .. through the years I’ve learned a lot how to weather success and failures, how to waltz with confidence and doubt and most of all to appreciate the honor of telling stories and giving souls to women I’ve never known before. I’m so eternally thankful for the love and appreciation I get and I never take it for granted, ever.

Thank you for everything and I hope to give you more and fall more in love with this gift of time and art. Ps - weirdos just got to stick to being weirdos apparently it eventually pays off Thankyou Thankyou for these 13 years"

Meanwhile, a couple of days, Shruti Haasan shared the reason behind not talking about her personal life in an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla. She was quoted saying, “I don’t hide it, but I find that when I speak about it, question number 1 - ‘Shaadi kab hai? When are you getting married? Question number 2 - What does your dad think, or what is this person like’, and you’re just like, ‘wow, this was fun till all of this came in’. That's why I don’t talk about it."

