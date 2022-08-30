PHOTO: Shruti Haasan gets candid about her travel struggles; Says 'I'm too long for road trips'

Traveling is an indispensable part of an actor's life and things are no different for Shruti Hasaan . The actress is in Turkey right now for the shoot of her forthcoming project and has been blessing our screens with some lovely sneak peeks from her work trip. Now, the diva once again took to her Instagram account and dropped a radiant selfie, with no makeup and specs, along with the caption, "I'm too long for road trips...that is my conclusion."

This post of the Salaar actress is extremely relatable, especially to all the tall people out there. She dropped another clip on the photo-sharing app, where Shruti Haasan can be seen relieved to finally hit the hay. The Vakeel Saab actress can be heard saying, "bed..sweet bed" and later kisses her pillow.

Check out the post below:

Up next, Shruti Haasan will be playing the leading lady in Prashanth Neel's Salaar along with Prabhas. This highly-awaited action entertainer is likely to hit the silver screens on the 28th of September in 2023. The film's pivotal cast also includes Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao. As this will be Shruti Haasan, and Prabhas' first venture together, talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, the stunner spilled the beans on working with the Radhe Shyam actor, "She shares that she didn’t know Prabhas well before they started shooting for Salaar. “It was just like hello/hi, but I have definitely got to know the whole team more during the making of this film. He is someone who makes you extremely comfortable to be around. He is super chilled out, super friendly, and it’s really nice to work with him."