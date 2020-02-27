PHOTO: Shruti Haasan looks ravishing in her latest picture and we are in awe

The sultry diva Shruti Haasan looked stunning in her latest picture. Check it out.

The south siren, Shruti Haasan who will be seen next in the Ravi Teja starrer Krack shared a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram account. The sultry diva is dressed in a casual top and hair neatly tied back. The gorgeous actress who is also a singer captioned her post stating 'whoever is delighted in solitude is either a wild beast or a god.' The southern beauty Shruti Haasan will be seen next as the female lead in the Ravi Teja starrer called Krack. The film will see south superstar Ravi Teja as a tough and fierce cop. The first look of the south drama had created a lot of curiosity among the fans and film audience.

The teaser of the upcoming film Krack has got the fans and film audience very excited about the film. The teaser sees Ravi Teja as the fierce cop who is locking horns with the villains. The fans and audience members are now eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. The film will hit the big screen on May 8. The much-awaited south drama titled Krack is helmed by Gopichand Malineni. The music direction for the south flick is done by ace music composer S Thaman. Now, the south diva Shruti Haasan reported has an interesting role to play in the upcoming flick, Krack.

The film will see a lot of action scenes and jaw-dropping stunts. The lead actor Ravi Teja who is known as the Mass Maharaja will be seen doing some never seen before action scenes and sequences.

