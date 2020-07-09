PHOTO: Shruti Haasan’s DIY decorations on face mask is all about ‘bling’ and sass

South star Shruti Haasan has shared a photo of herself in a facemask with DIY decoration on it.

At a time when people are adapting to the new lifestyle of wearing facemasks while going out in public, South star Shruti Haasan has shared a photo of herself in a facemask with DIY decoration on it. This has come up as an inspiration to her fans and followers to be creative even while handling the pandemic situation and wearing facemasks. Her facemask has some sassy ‘bling’ decorations on it. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Verified WEAR A MASK and make it your own while you’re at it. I’ve had so much fun with my little experiments can’t wait to try out something else next”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan will be next seen in Krack with Ravi Teja. It was rumoured earlier that Krack could be the Telugu remake of Tamil film, Sethupathi. The Gopichand Malineni directorial marks Shruti Haasan’s reentry to the Tollywood film industry. Other than Ravi Teja and Shruti, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Ali, Devi Prasad, Chirag Jani, Mouryani, Sudhakar and Vamsi Chaganti in key roles.

Check out Shruti Haasan's post here:

She will also be seen in Vijay Sethupathi’s Laabam. Vijay Sethupathi’s first look poster from the film was released a couple of months back and it received massive attention from movie buffs. The SP Jaganathan directorial has Kalaiyarasan, Sai Dhansika, Harish Uthaman, Sathish, Danie, and Jagapathi Babu in other key roles. Ramji will be cranking the camera while D Imman has been roped in as the music composer and Anthony as the editor.

