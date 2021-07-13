PHOTO: Shruti Haasan shares a glimpse into her 'no excuse' workout session as she poses a grumpy face

Shruti Haasan took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her workout session, which includes a grumpy face but no excuses.

Shruti Haasan is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema. Along with being an amazing actress, Shruti is also a singer, dance and fitness freak. She is an avid social media user and often takes it to the internet to share snippets of her personal and professional life. From cosy photos with her boyfriend to stunning photoshoot pictures, Shruti Haasan’s vibrant personality is evident through her Instagram posts. Today, the actress gave a glimpse into her workout routine.

Shruti Haasan took to social media and shared a photo of herself post workout session. The actress also mentioned that when it comes to working out, no excuses are taken. The Vakeel Saab actress' post workout glow is beautiful and her grumpy face is cute as well. She can be seen posing for the photo in a black gym bra and leggings. We know the feeling when it comes to workout sessions.

On the work front, Shruti had a super successful first half of 2021. She opened the box office after the first wave of Coronavirus with Krack (2021) which became a massive hit. Later she was seen in the Pawan Kalyan starrer Vakeel Saab, which also became a blockbuster and broke many records. The actress is currently working on the action thriller Salaar opposite Prabhas. Salaar is written and directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. This movie is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Salaar will be simultaneously shot in Telugu and Kannada languages and will also be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages.

