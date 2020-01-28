PHOTO: Shruti Haasan shares a stunning picture; Thanks the team of Krack for her 'lovely birthday present'

The gorgeous actress and singing sensation Shruti Haasan shared a stunning picture of herself from Krack. Check it out.

The south siren Shruti Haasan is celebrating her birthday today. The gorgeous actress and singing sensation shared a stunning picture of herself from her Krack look. The diva wrote shared the picture on her official Instagram account, which sees her in a saree look with a bindi and delicate earrings. The picture looks amazing and the fans could not stop gushing about the photo. The south actress who has been keeping busy with her singing concerts abroad, will now feature as the female lead in the upcoming south drama called Krack.

This film will feature south megastar Ravi Teja in the lead. The actor who is referred to as Mass Maharaja by his fans and followers on social media, will be essaying the role of a police office. The first look of the lead star Ravi Teja in his cop look has already generated a lot of intrigue among the fans and film audience. The first look of the female lead, Shruti Haasan was also unveiled by the makers, which sees her in a saree while riding a bike with Ravi Teja. The fans and audience are already curious about the film, and want to witness the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair of Krack.

The film is helmed by director Gopichand Malineni. The south megastar Ravi Teja is currently basking in the glory of his recent release called Disco Raja, which was a science fiction drama. Latest news reports suggest that Shruti Haasan will be crooning a song for her film with Vijay Sethupathi. The music is composed by D Imman.

