PHOTO: Shruti Haasan teases fans with a selfie & shows a glimpse of her shoot life; Take a look

Shruti Haasan has recently shared a glimpse of her shoot life through the medium of a picture on her Instagram handle. Check out the picture.

Bollywood and South beauty Shruti Haasan is a complete storehouse of talent and has showcased her stellar performances in almost every movie of hers. Shruti, who happens to be the daughter of South megastar Kamal Haasan, is also an amazing singer and has performed in numerous international concerts. In fact, the Vedalam actress often juggles between India and abroad for her concerts. Recently, Shruti Haasan performed in one such international concert again the glimpses of which she has shared on social media.

Shruti Haasan enjoys a massive fan following on her social media handles where she remains frequently active. The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress often updates her fans with whatever is happening in her daily life. Recently, Shruti has shared yet another picture on her Instagram handle thereby leaving everyone in awe. The Welcome Back actress has teased her fans with a picture from the sets of one of her upcoming projects in which half of her face is covered with her hair.

Check out the picture shared by Shruti on her Instagram handle below:

Although her face is not visible in the picture, the bindi adds further glow to Shruti’s face and there’s no denial about this fact. On the work front, Shruti Haasan will be next seen in the movie Laabam which has been helmed by SP Jananathan. She has been paired up opposite Vijay Sethupathi in the much – awaited movie. Shruti has also bagged her first ever international series titled Treadstone a few months back. She portrays the role of an Indian – origin assassin named Nira Patel in the action drama series.

