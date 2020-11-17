PHOTO: Shruti Haasan is travel ready as she wears a PPE kit but its her quirky expression that grabs attention

Shruti Haasan has some interesting projects lined up in her kitty as of now. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram photo.

Shruti Haasan is among those celebs who are frequently active on social media and keeps her fans posted with whatever is happening in her daily life. The actress, who has won accolades on the international level, is often busy crooning songs, hanging out with her fans, and most importantly, traveling. One can often see the Gabbar Singh actress sharing posts on her personal handle as she jets off to different locations either for a shoot or for other related purposes.

As everyone already knows, the rules and regulations for travel have changed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shruti Haasan has also been strictly following them and her latest picture is proof. The actress is seen dressed up in a PPE kit as she gets ‘travel-ready.’ However, her quirky expression once again grabs our undivided attention here. Apart from that, she has got a question for everyone and asks if the PPE kit comes in black (given that they are mostly white in colour!).

Check out the picture below:

Shruti Haasan has some interesting projects lined up as of now that include Laabam in which she has been roped in alongside Vijay Sethupathi. It has been helmed by SP Jananathan. Apart from that, the actress will collaborate with Ravi Teja for another movie titled Krack. The action drama has been directed by Gopichand Malineni and also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Samuthirakani in the lead roles. It will reportedly get released next year.

Which movie of Shruti Haasan are you eagerly waiting for? Do let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Shruti Haasan Instagram

