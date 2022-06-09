PHOTO: Sivakarthikeyan's next titled Prince; Makers unveil first look poster from the family entertainer

Versatile actor Sivakarthikeyan has joined hands with director Anudeep KV for a Telugu-Tamil bilingual drama. The makers of his next have announced the title and first look poster from the flick.

The star's most recent movie has been titled Prince and Sivakarthikeyan appears as a peacemaker in the poster for the drama. He dons a white and white ensemble with a globe in his hand. The picture also includes a few hands painted with country maps, along with a world map and a dove, a symbol of peace in the background. Other than this, Sivakarthikeyan's heart-melting smile says it all.

Check out the first look below:

Billed to be an out-and-out family entertainer, Narayan Das Narang, Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Suresh Babu are jointly bankrolling the movie under their banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions and Shanthi Talkies. The film’s story is set against the backdrops of Pondicherry in India and London in the United Kingdom.

Sonali Narang is presenting the flick which will feature tunes scored by ace music director S Thaman. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan, Prince also stars Maria Ryaboshapka and Sathyaraj in prominent roles along with others. While Maria Ryaboshapka is the leading lady opposite Sivakarthikeyan, Sathyaraj will be seen doing a crucial role in the movie.

The shooting of the project is in its final phase right now. Prince is slated to be out in the cinema halls on 31st August this year on the auspicious occasion of Vinayaka Chavithi.

Furthermore, Sivakarthikeyan will be seen alongside Vikram actor Kamal Haasan in director Rajkumar Periaswamy's next. Backed by Kamal Haasan's own production house Raj Films along with Sony Pictures Films India, the film has been tentatively titled SK21. Additionally, Shyam Singha Roy actress Sai Pallavi has also been roped in to play the leading lady in this much-anticipated drama.

