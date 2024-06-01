PHOTO: Superstar Rajinikanth soaks in Himalayan serenity, poses for picture-perfect moment

Every year, superstar Rajinikanth takes some time out of his busy schedule to travel to the Himalayas for around 15 days or so as part of his spiritual journey. This year, too, was no different. Following his trip to UAE, the Jailer actor has now reached the Himalayas. A picture of Rajinikanth posing amidst the beautiful mountains has now gone viral.

Rajinikanth poses for a picture-perfect moment in the Himalayas

Legendary actor Rajinikanth seems to be having the best time on his spiritual journey. After coming back from Dubai, the actor started his spiritual journey to the Himalayas. A picture of Rajinikanth basking in the sunlight against the backdrop of scenic mountains has surfaced online.

Check out his picture below!

How happy he looked to be surrounded by fresh air and the ethereal natural beauty of the Himalayas! Right?

Earlier on Friday, Rajinikanth arrived in Uttarakhand, and photos and videos of the actor went viral on social media. Clad in a white kurta and mundu with a saffron shawl and turban, the actor looked immersed in spiritual devotion.

It is worth mentioning that the Thalapathi actor is an ardent believer of Mahavatar Babaji, evidently so with his 2002 Tamil film Baba. Following his spiritual beliefs, the actor makes a pilgrimage trip to the Himalayas annually, during which he indulges in meditation.

What’s next for Rajinikanth?

Rajinikanth is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, T.J. Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan. The film is set to be released in October of this year.

Initially titled Thalaivar 170, the film has a brilliant star cast that includes Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh, among others, in crucial roles.

The teaser of Vettaiyan was released by the makers recently, which has increased the fans’ anticipation and excitement around its release.

Apart from that, the actor will also be seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie with Shruti Haasan. The makers of the highly anticipated movie released a promotional video to announce the title of Thalaivar 171 recently.

For the unversed, Coolie is a standalone film and is not a part of the LCU, aka Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

