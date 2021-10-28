PHOTO: Suriya announces next project with director Bala after 20 years with a heartwarming note

Actor Suriya has announced his next movie and it is going to be a special one as he is reuniting with the director who gave him a break in the industry. Suriya's next will be directed by Bala, who has previously given him blockbuster films like Nandha (2001) and Pithamagan (2003).

This yet to be titled marks the collaboration between the actor-director duo after 20 years. Suriya is also as excited as his fans about this film as the director's blockbuster testimonial speak volumes.

Suriya took to Twitter and announced his special project with a heartwarming photo and note. One can see Suriya along with his father and director Bala all smiles in the photo. In the post, Suriya has addressed Bala as the person who trusted him before 20 years, introduced a new world to him and gave him an identity. "He has always had more faith in me than me. I am starting one more beautiful journey with Bala anna, with the blessings of my father," he wrote.

The genre, title, cast and crew of the film have not been revealed yet and are expected to be announced officially soon.

Meanwhile, Suriya is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming Tamil film Jai Bhim, which will be out on Amazon Prime on November, 2. He also has a bunch of other films including Etharkkum Thunindhavan, directed by Pandiraj and Vaadivaasal based on Jallikattu sport, directed by Vetri Maaran.