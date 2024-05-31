PHOTO: Suriya makes a temple stop in traditional look before kick-starting Suriya 44 shoot with Karthik Subbaraj

Suriya is all set to begin his first collaboration with director Karthik Subbaraj for their upcoming movie, tentatively called Suriya 44. Prior to the film’s commencement, the actor was spotted making a stop at a temple, seeking blessings.

The moment snapped on camera was shared by cinephile Amutha Bharathi through his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. The actor was seen indulging in prayers while he was donning a traditional white-and-white dhoti and shirt look.

Suriya visits a temple before beginning the shoot of Suriya 44

The filming for Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj’s maiden venture is all set to begin soon with the makers preparing for an extensive action set in Port Blair, Andaman. A video was recently shared by the makers of the film where we could see large containers being placed all over the set, indicating an exciting sequence in making.

Suriya 44 pre-production video:

Moreover, the makers are also rumored to have cast Uriyadi fame Vijay Kumar as the main antagonist of the film. The latter has already worked with Suriya in the movie Soorarai Pottru as he wrote its dialouges.

Moreover, it is also expected that Pooja Hegde might play the leading lady with Malayalam actors Jayaram and Joju George also approached for essential parts. However, an official confirmation about the film's cast is yet to come.

Suriya’s work front

Suriya is currently all geared up for the release of his next film Kanguva, directed by Siva. The movie which is speculated to release on Diwali this year is a fantasy action flick that features the actor in a dual role.

The movie marks the debut of Tamil ventures for actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani with an ensemble cast of actors like Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, KS Ravikumar, and many more playing key roles. With the film expected to be released in 10 different Indian languages, it is considered one of the most expensive films made in India.

Furthermore, the actor is also set to join hands with director Vetrimaaran for their long-time due project Vaadivaasal.

ALSO READ: Did you know before Aditi Rao Hydari as Heeramandi’s Bibbojaan, Suriya did the iconic Gaja Gamini walk? WATCH