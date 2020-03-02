PHOTO: Suriya shares the first look of Jyothika's film Ponmagal Vandhal; says it's a very special film

Jyothika's film Ponmagal Vandhal will hit the big screen on March 27.

The south megastar and Kaappaan actor Suriya shared the first look of Jyothika's film Ponmagal Vandhal. The south star Suriya tweeted the first look poster and added that it is a very special film. The film Ponmagal Vandhal's first look shows Jyothika in an intense look. The south film is helmed by first time director JJ Fredrick. The fans of the southern beauty Jyothika took to their social media handles to express their joy and feelings about the film's first look poster.

Jyothika's film Ponmagal Vandhal will hit the big screen on March 27. The fans are very intrigued by the film Ponmagal Vandhal's first look and are waiting for its teaser now. The southern drama titled Ponmagal Vandhal will reportedly be a thriller. The film is generating a lot of curiosity in the minds of fans and film audiences. The lead actress Jyothika will be playing a lawyer's role in the south thriller. The much-awaited film will also feature actors like K Bhagyaraj, R Pandiarajan, R Parthiepan, Thiagarajan and Prathap Pothen. Music director Govind Vasantha will be composing music for the Jyothika starrer. The camera work for the south flick Ponmagal Vandhal is done by Ramji.

The fans are eagerly waiting for the songs of the film, as the music composer is well known in the south film industry. The music director is known for his songs from the blockbuster film 96. Now, fans and audience members are waiting for the south drama Ponmagal Vandhal to hit the big screen.

