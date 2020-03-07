PHOTO: Tamannaah Bhatia is already giving us major weekend vibes as she relaxes on the sofa

Tamannaah Bhatia has welcomed the weekend early as is evident from her latest picture which she has shared on her Instagram handle. Check out the picture.

Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the most popular and sought after actresses of the South film industry. The Petromax actress enjoys a massive fan following all around the country, courtesy her utter beauty and the brilliant acting prowess that she portrays in every movie. Tamannaah has ventured into the world of Bollywood a long time back and is a known face here too. Last year, she has won the hearts of audiences with movies like Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Action and Petromax.

Like many other actresses, Tamannaah is active on social media too and keeps her fans updated with pictures and videos. In the midst of all this, the Bole Chudiyan actress has shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is sure to give us major weekend vibes. Clad in a blue bathrobe, Tamannaah is seen drinking something in her sipper mug. The actress leaves her hair open and opts for a no-makeup look like most of the time.

Check out the picture of Tamannaah Bhatia below:

On the professional front, the actress has some interesting projects lined up this year. She will be venturing into Bollywood again with Bole Chudiyan co-starring Nawazuddin Siddique. It has been directed by Shamas Nawab Siddique. Tamannaah will then feature alongside Gopichand, Bhumika Chawla and Digangana Survavanshi in Sampath Nandi’s Seetimaarr. She will play the titular role in That is Mahalakshmi which is the Telugu remake of the 2014 starer Queen.

