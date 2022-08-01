PHOTO: Tamannaah Bhatia gives the popular 'She's a 10, but' social media challenge a desi twist; WATCH
Tamannaah Bhatia has recently taken on the popular social media challenge that goes by the name 'She's a 10, but.' Check out what it is all about.
Tamannaah Bhatia who has given some memorable performances over the years has now also nailed the social media game. The F3 actress has recently taken on the famous internet challenge, which is called 'She's a 10, but'. Taking to Instagram she wrote, "Miss B's a 10 but…Mixing up some fun with goofiness and giving my desi heart a videshi delight. Nominating my dearest friend @kajalaggarwalofficial and all of YOU to take this challenge and show me your version of "She's a 10...Can't wait to be surprised!"
CLICK ON THE LINK TO SEE THE VIDEO
Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a dose of caffeine amid her tight schedule before jetting off to another shoot; WATCH