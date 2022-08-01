PHOTO: Tamannaah Bhatia gives the popular 'She's a 10, but' social media challenge a desi twist; WATCH

Tamannaah Bhatia who has given some memorable performances over the years has now also nailed the social media game. The F3 actress has recently taken on the famous internet challenge, which is called 'She's a 10, but'. Taking to Instagram she wrote, "Miss B's a 10 but…Mixing up some fun with goofiness and giving my desi heart a videshi delight. Nominating my dearest friend @kajalaggarwalofficial and all of YOU to take this challenge and show me your version of "She's a 10...Can't wait to be surprised!"

The F2 star can be seen sipping tea on her balcony while reading a book. The clip includes the voiceover, "She's a 10, but drink cutting chai with almond milk." Tamannaah Bhatia looks radiant in an orange co-ord dress with a high ponytail and light makeup. The netizens adored his latest post by the star and now await Kajal Aggarwal's response to the fellow actor's challenge.

Meanwhile on the work front, after proving her dancing prowess with special numbers like Swing Zara, Daang Daang, and Kodthe, Tamannaah Bhatia is most likely to groove with Megastar Chiranjeevi. In an interaction with her fans on Twitter, the Baahubali actress hinted at a dance number in the forthcoming political thriller, GodFather. When a fan asked her, "can we expect a dance number with her and 'boss' Chiranjeevi?" Neither conforming nor denying the speculation, the actress said, "I promise you that you will not be disappointed." However, nothing has been formally announced as of now.

