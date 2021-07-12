  1. Home
PHOTO: Thala Ajith looks uber cool in his new clean shaven avatar as he poses with fans on the sets of Valimai

Thala Ajith’s latest photo along with a fan from the sets of Valimai is currently trending on social media platforms. The actor looks charismatic and cool just like the first look, which was released on Sunday.
PHOTO: Thala Ajith looks uber cool
Thala Ajith, the superstar of South, will be seen next in an action film titled Valimai, which is one of the most anticipated and awaited films. The star has a massive and dedicated fanbase who await every update regarding his every venture. Recently, after a long wait of more than a year, the makers of the film released the first look and motion poster of Valimai and the excitement of fans was unreachable. Thala Ajith looked powerful, energetic, and charismatic in the poster and his new look has surely won the hearts of his fans. Now yet another look of Ajith is taking the Internet on fire.

Every now and then, behind the scenes pictures of Thala Ajith along with his fans from the sets of Valimai go viral. Now, a new photo of Thala Ajith surfaced on Twitter and is currently trending on the list. In the photo, Ajith can be seen looking uber cool in the clean shaven look as he posed with a fan from the sets of Valimai. Clad in a basic shirt and trouser, Ajith can be looking handsome as ever in the clean shaven and glasses look. Take a look at the photo:

Valimai, directed by H. Vinoth is expected to be chock-full of stunts and action sequences. On Sunday, along with the first look, a motion poster video was released and has become  the most liked on YouTube. Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is the leading lady. Tollywood’s rising star Karthikeya Gummakonda is essaying the role of the antagonist in Valimai. Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music composer. Valimai is produced by Boney Kapoor under the banner of Bayview Projects.

Credits :Twitter

