PHOTO: Vignesh Shivan kisses wife Nayanthara during their vacay in Spain

Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan never fail to give couple gaols with their social media posts. After leaving all amused with the sneak peeks from their fairytale wedding and honeymoon, these two are now on a vacation in Spain. The director has been dropping adorable glimpses from their time together on Instagram. He took to the photo-sharing app and shared a picture where he can be seen kissing his ladylove on the forehead.

Previously, the director posted a string of photos and videos from their recent trip and they are taking the internet by storm. In one of the videos shared by him, the Lady Superstar can be seen enjoying street music in Barcelona. She looked happy as she listened to a live performance. The newlyweds were also seen posing with the tricolour in Spain yesterday as India celebrated 75 years of Independence.

Check out the picture below:

For the unversed, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan exchanged wedding vows on the 9th of June this year in Chennai after dating for many years. The star-studded affair saw bigwigs like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, among others in attendance.

Up next, Nayanthara recently concluded a crucial schedule of Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee's Jawan. This highly-awaited project is expected to reach the theatres on 2nd June in 2023. She will also be a part of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Gold, and Chiranjeevi's political thriller, God-Father.

Meanwhile, Vignesh Shivan will next direct Ajith Kumar in the venture tentatively named AK62. The film will go on the floors after the actor is done with H Vinoth's AK 61.

