PHOTO: Vijay Deverakonda & Anand's work from home on Diwali in ethnic wear is all things stylish

Vijay Deverakonda and brother Anand Deverakonda are making sure to multi-task, work and family perfectly on Diwali. The handsome brothers posed for an epic picture in ethnic wear as they work from home on Diwali. The photo features Anand showing something to his elder brother on phone and he can be seen flaunting a big smile. Well, we know what's on the phone.

As Anand Deverakonda's film Pushapaka Vimanam is gearing up for a big release on November 12, Vijay, who is producing the film has begun promotions with his brother. While treating the fans with this special siblings pic, Vijay also asked them to send in some questions about the film as he will answer them very soon.

Sharing the pics, Vijay captioned, "Work from home II Working on the promotions of #PushpakaVimanam!In Cinemas NOV 12." While Vijay can be seen in cream kurta and dhoti with a jacket above it, Anand donned a pink kurta pajama.

Yesterday, the star also took to Instagram and shared a stunning family photo that gave fans a sneak peek into his Diwali celebrations and also conveyed his wishes to fans. As soon as the picture surfaced online it garnered umpteen likes in no time.

Recently, the trailer launch of Pushpaka Vimanam was an extravagant affair as Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda graced the stage together and made fans go gaga. The film is being directed by Damodar and Vijay Deverakonda’s King of the Hill Productions and Tanga Productions are bankrolling the project.