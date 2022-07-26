PHOTO: Vijay Deverakonda and Charmme Kaur celebrate Liger trailer success with a glass of wine

Vijay Deverakonda is all set to win countless hearts on a national level with his forthcoming pan-Indian flick, Liger. The makers recently unveiled the powerful trailer of this sports drama and the movie buffs were in awe of the preview of the film. Seeing the audience's response to the trailer, the expectations for the movie have reached sky high.

Celebrating the trailer success, the Arjun Reddy actor and Liger producer Charmme Kaur got together for a fun evening, full of wine, food, and good conversation. Dropping a sneak peek of the same on Instagram, she wrote, "Celebrating the success for THE TRAILER OF THE YEAR #LIGER...Much more excitement ahead Stay tuned guy." While Vijay Deverakonda can be seen posing in a pink T-shirt, Charmme Kaur is seen in black attire with golden embellish.

Check out the picture below:

Vijay Deverakonda recently opened up about his Liger character during an interaction with IANS. He was quoted saying, "My character in the film has a stammering problem and that made it more interesting. On one hand, he is the guy who is physically so strong and intimidating to others, he is a fighter, but he can't even utter the simple three words 'I love you' to the girl he loves. It added both subtle humour and an emotional layer to his character. Initially, when we started shooting, I was struggling to get the right note, but after three days, everything was easy."

Now coming to the Liger cast, apart from the protagonist, the project further stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady alongside, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Mike Tyson in pivotal roles. This much-awaited action entertainer is slated to be out in theatres on the 25th of August this year.

