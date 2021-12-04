PHOTO: Vijay Deverakonda enjoys yummy food with Puri Jagannadh & Charmme Kaur in Las Vegas

Vijay Deverakonda and team of Liger have recently wrapped up their intense schedule with boxing Champion Mike Tyson in Las Vegas, United States. However, the team didn't return to India yet as they are spending quality times on the streets of Las Vegas. Today, Charmee shared a pic of Vijay Deverakonda and director Puri Jagnnadh.

Charmme kaur took to Instagram and shared a pic with vijay devrakonda and Puri jaggandh flaunting their happy faces. The trio can be seen all smiles as they posed for filling their tummies with yummy food. Sharing the pic, Charmme wrote, "Yummy in our tummy."

A few days ago, Vijay Deverakonda was so impressed with producer Charmme Kaur that he gifted her a designer bag. He also gave her a hand-written note which reads, “You did it. Your effort made Liger what it is today. Keep fighting. Stay aggressive! Love, Vijay Deverakonda.

Liger will mark the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood and will be seen in the role of martial arts. The film also stars Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu in supporting roles.

Tanishk Bagchi is composing the music while Mani Sharma is providing the background score. Liger is co produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur under Puri Connects banner and Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. The movie release date is yet to be announced.