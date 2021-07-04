PHOTO: Vijay Deverakonda flaunts his toned biceps & massive body transformation; Says 'I am ready for you'

Vijay Deverakonda takes social media by storm yet again with his latest monochrome photo clicked by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani.

Vijay Deverakonda takes social media by storm yet again as he flaunts his massive body transformation in the latest photo clicked by ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani. The Arjun Reddy actor, who is gearing up for his role in Liger has yet again proved that he is a true blue fitness inspiration. In the latest unseen photo clicked for Dabboo Ratnani's calendar launch 2021, one can see VD is showing off his toned biceps that are worth dying for. As soon as he dropped the photo on Instagram, fans started sending fire and heart emoticons in the comment section of the post.

Captioning the photo, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "I am ready for you." Vijay Deverakonda's massive body transformation wows his fans and one cannot wait to know what's in store next. He is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character for Liger. He is apparently playing an MMA fighter in the upcoming Puri Jagannadh directorial.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

While the audience is eagerly looking forward to know what's in store for them, VD's personal trainer for Liger, Kuldip Sethi in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla revealed he will be seen as a monster, beast and like never before on the big screen.

Check out the video below:

Liger will release in different languages and will mark Vijay's debut in Bollywood. Ananya Panday will be seen sharing the screen space with VD in Liger.

Credits :Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

