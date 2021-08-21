PHOTO: Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna shell out weekend fitness goals as they workout together

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are among the most loved on-screen couples. The stars have managed to grab massive following over their sizzling chemistry in movies like Geetha Govindham and Dear Comrade. Not just onscreen, Vijay and Rashmika share a great rapport off-screen as well. Their social media accounts also have several pictures and videos with each other. Now, on August 21, fans came across a new picture of the stars together. The actor’s fitness trainer took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with them during a workout session.

In the pictures, Rashmika can be seen clicking a snap with Vijay on one side and her trainer on the other. Posting the picture, celebrity trainer Kuldep Sethi wrote, “The pursuit of fitness definitely calls for one thing for sure…Dedication!!! One can’t cheat and hope that it will still work..!! My Saturday selfie is with these two @thedeverakonda @rashmika_mandanna wonderful dedicated and hardworking beautiful people who don’t take things for granted and never fail to give their best. I’m happy and proud to be their GURU.”

Talking about the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next in Puri Jagannadh's Pan-India film titled, Liger. He will be sharing the screen space with Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna is busy several Bollywood projects. She will be seen in Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She will also work with in Mission Majnu. Apart from that, she is also shooting for Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa.