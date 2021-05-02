PHOTO: Vijay Deverakonda tears up as he prays for his fan Hemanth; Fulfills his last wish

The surprised fans of the Liger actor are showering him with love all over on social media. Many have even called him a 'Man with a golden heart'.

Vijay Deverakonda's latest gesture for his bedridden fan Hemanth and his never-before-seen side is sure to melt your heart. Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and with too much going around on social, VD fulfilled the wish of his fan. He was reportedly a COVID patient in some undisclosed location. Knowing about the same, VD's team tried to reach out to Hemanth and did everything to connect him with the actor on a video call. Vijay Deverakonda was teary-eyed while speaking to his fan on the video call. He also thanked everyone who left no stone unturned to connect him with Hemanth.

Sharing about the same, he wrote on Facebook, "I miss you Hemanth... I am so glad we spoke, And I got to see your sweet smile, feel your love and give you some. With tears in my eyes, I am saying a prayer for you right now..Thank you to everyone who reached out to me and connected me to this sweet little boy.. you will be missed Hemanth! I want this memory and you to live on my timeline forever."

Take a look:

I miss you Hemanth I am so glad we spoke, And I got to see your sweet smile, feel your love and give you some. With... Posted by Vijay Deverakonda on Saturday, 1 May 2021

A video of Hemanth requesting Arjun Reddy star a T-shirt from his 'Rowdy' brand has also surfaced on social media. He also said in the video, "I am quite relieved after speaking to you, Anna. It would’ve been so nice if did not have Covid."

Vijay Deverakonda never lets his emotional side out publicly. The surprised fans of the Liger actor are showering him with love all over on social media. Many have even called him a 'Man with a golden heart'.

