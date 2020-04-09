PHOTO: Vijay Deverakonda's candid moment with his brother Anand proves they are the coolest siblings ever

Check out an unseen picture of Vijay Deverakonda with his brother Anand from the sets of one of his films. The two brothers are busy discussion something while being clicked for the picture.

South actor Vijay Deverakonda is all over the news for quite some time and the reasons are quite obvious. The handsome hunk has acquired a loyal fan base owing to his stellar performance in movies and good looks. The actor is mainly known for his role as Arjun Reddy in the Telugu movie of the same name. Vijay is known to be very close to his family members, especially his brother Anand Deverakona with whom he is often spotted by onlookers.

We have now come across a rare picture of the two brothers that surely deserves your attention. The picture is probably taken on the sets of some movie in which Anand is showing something to Vijay on his phone while discussing with him about the same. The actor looks dapper in a white outfit and also sports his signature beard as usual.

His brother Anand, on the other hand, is seen wearing a pink t-shirt.

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Vijay has begun this year with the release of the movie World Famous Lover which has received a positive response from the audience. Next, he will be teaming up with Bollywood actress Ananya Panday for a pan Indian movie titled Fighter. The two of them had already begun the shooting schedule for the movie but the progress is now delayed because of the ongoing lockdown imposed across the country owing to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Are you excited to see Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday together in a movie? Do let us know in the comments section.

