PHOTO: Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah Bhatia look stylish together as they shoot for MasterChef Telugu

Two talented and popular actors of the South Indian film industry, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen together on the small screen. The actors recently shot for the promo of the MasterChef India Telugu version. Tamannaah turns host for the upcoming show and fans can't wait to know what's in store for them. After teasing her fans with a glimpse of her look from the sets of the reality show, Tamannaah Bhatia has now posted a stunning photo with Vijay Sethupathi as they shot for MasterChef Telugu's promo.

One can see, Tamannaah Bhatia is looking drop-dead gorgeous in an embellished gown while Vijay Sethupathi keeps it cool denim, tee and a jacket. They look stylish together and we just can't get enough of the gorgeous photo. Vijay Sethupathi is currently hosting the Tamil version of MasterChef. In a recent interview, Vijay Sethupathi had stated that Masterchef will help him to connect with more people and bring unsung heroes into the limelight.

On the work front, Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in Telugu flick F3, a sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration. She will also be seen in Nithiin starrer Maestro, which is the Telugu remake of Bollywood film Andhadhun.

The Sye Raa actress is also looking forward to the release of Seetimaarr co-starring Gopichand and Digangana Suryavanshi.

Credits :Instagram

