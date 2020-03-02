PHOTO: Vishnu Vishal flaunts his abs in the latest picture; says he isn't following the six pack diet

The black and white picture sees Vishnu Vishal with a well-toned body. The actor had undergone a physical transformation for his film FIR.

The Ratsasan actor Vishnu Vishal had reportedly followed a very strict diet and workout routine for his film, FIR. The south actor has now shared a picture on his Twitter handle, where he is flaunting his six-pack abs. The black and white picture sees Vishnu Vishal with a well-toned body. The actor had undergone a physical transformation for his film FIR. The south flick was helmed by director Manu Anand. The director is known to be an associate of Gautham Menon. The poster of FIR ( Faizal Ibrahim Raiz) saw the lead actor Vishnu Vishal tied in handcuffs in the most brutal manner.

The latest picture shared by the FIR actor sees him flaunting his well-toned body. Interestingly, the actor mentions in his tweet that for his role in FIR he had strictly followed the six-pack diet routine. The actor goes on to reveal, what he ate during that time period and his gym routine. Now, the south actor adds that he has stopped following the six-pack diet routine and still has managed to maintain his toned physique. The fans and followers of the Ratsasan star Vishnu Vishal, are delighted to see the actor's latest picture. The south actor will be seen in the upcoming film titled Kaadan.

For 60 days i followed 6 pack diet and workout schedule which was low salt,no sugar,no to very little oil,low carbs,high protein and workout twice a day!!! Its been 2 months since i stopped that schedule and went normal but 'ABS ARE ALMOST STILL THERE' #FIRshootDiaries pic.twitter.com/7Y7EiFp3Wm — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (TheVishnuVishal) March 1, 2020

The actor also tweeted about the film alongside a poster that features him with an elephant. The fans and the film audience are eagerly waiting to see the film Kaadan on the big screen. The film is expected to have a very strong storyline.

