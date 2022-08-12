PHOTO: Yash and Radhika Pandit hold hands as they roam around the streets of Italy

KGF star Yash and his better half, Radhika Pandit are spending some blissful time together in Italy at the moment. The adorable Sandalwood couple keeps on sharing lovely glimpses from their current vacation on social media. Recently, the star's wife took to Instagram and posted a love-filled picture from their trip. Yash and Radhika Pandit are seen wandering the romantic streets of Italy holding hands. These two make for an adorable duo as they twin in white.

Before this, she had dropped a picture of Yash relishing a big cone of ice cream . She captioned this cute photo, "He totally deserves more than a scoop...isn't it!!" Flaunting her Rocky Bhai avatar once again, he looked all handsome in a blue t-shirt and his signature man bun.

Also, Yash celebrated Rakshabandhan with her sister yesterday. Sharing some stills from the festivities, his post was captioned, "Sharing the pics, Yash wrote, "Siblings - Brought together by destiny but bonded by a lifetime of love and support. Here's wishing everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan."

Up next, post the grand success of the first two installments of the KGF franchise, movie buffs are waiting with bated breath for the third movie in this popular series. Ever since the announcement of the movie, it was assumed that the project will go on the floors soon. However, clearing the air, the makers have announced that the shoot for KGF: Chapter 3 is not starting anytime in the near future. They cited production house Hombale Films' overwhelming commitments to other films as the reason behind the delay. Even before the filming commences, the venture has created a lot of hype as the fans are excited to see Yash in the Rocky Bhai avatar once again.