A sneak peek into the vibrant Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house

Before the show hits the OTT platform, let us take a look at some pictures from inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 house. This time, the house has a unique theme with the entrance in the shape of a beehive. Meanwhile, the other parts of the house including the bedroom and living room feature floral designs. One of the walls has been decorated with a big flower. Additionally, the living and dining area has colorful walls and a gold couch.

Kamal Haasan will once again turn host for the 6th season of the famous reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil. As the show is ready to premiere on 9th October this year, some sneak peeks from the new season have started making noise on the internet. Refreshing your memory, the makers came up with Bigg Boss Ultimate after Season 5, and hence, the upcoming season is being termed the sixth season.

Some of the contestants who are expected to be locked in this year are Shivin Ganesan, Sreenidhi Sudarshan, Myna Nandhini, Rachitha Mahalakshmi, Sheriina, Maheswari Chanakyan, Robert Master, Mukesh Ravi, GP Muthu, Darsha Gupta, Aayesha. During their tenure, they will be faced with some challenging tasks and also some fun activities.

This season is also likely to have some contestants from the public. Auditions for the same also took place. Now, it would be thrilling to see how celebs and common people manage to live under the same roof. The teasers and Promos of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 have been very well received by the audience.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan is also busy filming his highly-awaited drama Indian 2. He has collaborated with director S Shankar for the second time after the 1996 movie Indian. Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh have been roped in as the leading ladies of the drama, along with Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bobby Simha, and Guru Somasundaram in secondary roles, apart from the rest.

For the unversed, the venture came to a halt due to a massive accident on the sets in Chennai, which resulted in the death of a few crew members. Now, the shooting for the sequel has finally resumed.

Also Read: Ponniyin Selvan: Karthi thanks Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan for their appreciation and inspiration